The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Stock Position Decreased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total value of $3,781,923.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,684,173.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $1,344,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,201 shares in the company, valued at $735,137.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,033 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total value of $3,781,923.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,684,173.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 339,050 shares of company stock valued at $28,069,037. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on HIG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE:HIG opened at $93.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.25 and a 12-month high of $93.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.29.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 10.21%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.