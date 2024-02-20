The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its stake in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,574 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Macerich were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAC. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 78,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 7,444 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 295,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,777,000 after buying an additional 16,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 120,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MAC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Macerich from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Macerich from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

MAC stock opened at $17.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The Macerich Company has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $17.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.95.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $238.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.49 million. Macerich had a negative return on equity of 10.26% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Macerich Company will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Macerich’s payout ratio is currently -53.54%.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

