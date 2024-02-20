Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in shares of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 127,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,109 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Thoughtworks were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 662.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the second quarter worth about $32,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 80.4% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thoughtworks

In other Thoughtworks news, insider Joanna Parke sold 16,005 shares of Thoughtworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $80,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 425,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TWKS. Citigroup boosted their price target on Thoughtworks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Thoughtworks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Thoughtworks Stock Performance

Shares of TWKS opened at $4.27 on Tuesday. Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $10.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Thoughtworks Company Profile

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

