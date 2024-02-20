TimkenSteel (TMST) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TimkenSteel Price Performance

TMST opened at $20.60 on Tuesday. TimkenSteel has a 12 month low of $15.59 and a 12 month high of $24.30. The stock has a market cap of $888.89 million, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.11.

Insider Activity at TimkenSteel

In related news, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $40,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,802,078.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kristine C. Syrvalin sold 7,340 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $149,442.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,687.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 2,000 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $40,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,802,078.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,940 shares of company stock worth $1,829,768 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 38,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 220,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,045,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 148.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets. Its products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

See Also

