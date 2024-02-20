TimkenSteel (TMST) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
TMST opened at $20.60 on Tuesday. TimkenSteel has a 12 month low of $15.59 and a 12 month high of $24.30. The stock has a market cap of $888.89 million, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.11.
In related news, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $40,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,802,078.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kristine C. Syrvalin sold 7,340 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $149,442.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,687.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 2,000 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $40,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,802,078.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,940 shares of company stock worth $1,829,768 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets. Its products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.
