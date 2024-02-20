TKO Group (TKO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TKO Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TKO opened at $85.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 66.38 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.57. TKO Group has a 52 week low of $72.33 and a 52 week high of $106.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TKO Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of TKO Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TKO Group in the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 66.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TKO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on TKO Group in a report on Monday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on TKO Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on TKO Group in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TKO Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.50.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries.

