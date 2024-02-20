TKO Group (TKO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
TKO Group Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE:TKO opened at $85.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 66.38 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.57. TKO Group has a 52 week low of $72.33 and a 52 week high of $106.16.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TKO Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of TKO Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TKO Group in the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 66.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About TKO Group
TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries.
