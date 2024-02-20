Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Trading Up 0.9%

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.44 and last traded at $42.33. Approximately 20,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 64,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.95.

Tourmaline Oil Trading Up 0.9 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.04. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion and a PE ratio of 19.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Tourmaline Oil Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.2071 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 1.82%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.94%.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

