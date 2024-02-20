Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.45 and last traded at $9.45. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

Transcontinental Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.08.

Transcontinental Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Transcontinental Inc engages in the flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through Packaging, Printing, and Media sectors. The Packaging sector engages in the extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting packaging solutions; and manufacturing and recycling flexible plastic, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.