Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Shares of TGS opened at $13.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.50 and a 200 day moving average of $12.74. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $15.77.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the third quarter worth $25,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,550 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

