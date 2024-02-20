Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech Price Performance

TRIB stock opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. Trinity Biotech has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $1.24. The stock has a market cap of $19.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.56.

Get Trinity Biotech alerts:

Trinity Biotech’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Wednesday, February 21st. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, February 21st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech ( NASDAQ:TRIB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.68 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Trinity Biotech will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIB. Whitefort Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% during the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 374,449 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Biotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.