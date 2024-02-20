Trinity Industries (TRN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Trinity Industries to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Trinity Industries Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Trinity Industries stock opened at $26.54 on Tuesday. Trinity Industries has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $28.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Trinity Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens reduced their price objective on Trinity Industries from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trinity Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Insider Activity at Trinity Industries

In related news, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 11,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $320,301.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,760,854. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Trinity Industries

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,858 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 3.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 76,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 38.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 92,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after buying an additional 25,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

