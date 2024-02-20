Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.33.

Several research firms have weighed in on TCOM. StockNews.com lowered Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Nomura downgraded Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised Trip.com Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TCOM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Trip.com Group Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. 38.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $41.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.77 and its 200-day moving average is $36.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.53. Trip.com Group has a 52 week low of $30.70 and a 52 week high of $43.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 27.48%. Equities research analysts expect that Trip.com Group will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.