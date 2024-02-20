Truepoint Inc. Has $2.52 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Truepoint Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 259.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 89,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 488,552 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $206,667,000 after purchasing an additional 22,809 shares during the last quarter. W Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $675.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson began coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $682.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $726.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $577.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $497.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 95.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $204.21 and a one year high of $746.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

