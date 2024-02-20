TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Free Report) rose 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.59 and last traded at $4.59. Approximately 592,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,849% from the average daily volume of 30,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.48.

TRxADE HEALTH Trading Up 2.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.26.

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter. TRxADE HEALTH had a negative return on equity of 69.22% and a negative net margin of 78.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TRxADE HEALTH

TRxADE HEALTH Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TRxADE HEALTH stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MEDS Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Barclays PLC owned about 0.71% of TRxADE HEALTH at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc operates as a health services IT company in the United States. The company focuses on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, prescription journey, and patient engagement. It operates the TRxADE drug procurement marketplace, which offers price transparency, purchasing capabilities, and other value-added services; and offers patient centric telehealth services under the Bonum Health brand name.

