U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 63.2% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $116,860.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,738,022.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $116,860.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,738,022.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,205.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,439 shares of company stock valued at $2,865,224 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE USB opened at $41.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $48.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 59.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Robert W. Baird downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.35.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

