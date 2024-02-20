UBS Group AG Purchases 81,906 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 349,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,906 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Ball were worth $17,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of Ball by 0.4% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 126,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Ball by 57.5% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 421,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,005,000 after purchasing an additional 154,000 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Ball during the third quarter worth about $1,618,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ball by 2.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Ball by 115.8% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 42,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 22,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Ball stock opened at $62.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.59. The company has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.87. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $62.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Ball had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ball from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

