UBS Group AG Raises Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

UBS Group AG increased its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,779 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $20,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 5.8% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 4.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on TYL. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $456.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.78, for a total transaction of $2,840,460.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,992. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.06, for a total transaction of $2,658,890.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 51,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,020,775.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.78, for a total transaction of $2,840,460.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $6,311,230 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE TYL opened at $440.98 on Tuesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.06 and a 12 month high of $454.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $423.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $402.76.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

