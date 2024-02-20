UBS Group AG Sells 68,491 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,038,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,491 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $19,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 28,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 13,288 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $782,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 106,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 312,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 23,834 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Shares of PEAK opened at $17.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.67. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $26.23.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $553.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.77 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 4.34%. Healthpeak Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 214.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on PEAK shares. Scotiabank raised Healthpeak Properties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.14.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

