uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) Shares Up 0.4%

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.91 and last traded at $1.79. Approximately 19,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the average daily volume of 8,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of uCloudlink Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

uCloudlink Group Price Performance

Institutional Trading of uCloudlink Group

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average is $2.05. The firm has a market cap of $65.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 4.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of uCloudlink Group by 26.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in uCloudlink Group during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in uCloudlink Group by 146,651.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 90,924 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in uCloudlink Group during the fourth quarter worth about $594,000. 3.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

uCloudlink Group Company Profile

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. The company provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators, mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

Featured Articles

