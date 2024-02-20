United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

United States Antimony Trading Down 0.5 %

UAMY stock opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. United States Antimony has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $0.48. The firm has a market cap of $23.37 million, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average is $0.31. The company has a current ratio of 12.99, a quick ratio of 11.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get United States Antimony alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Antimony

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAMY. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in United States Antimony by 1,211.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 135,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 125,023 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in United States Antimony by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in United States Antimony during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in United States Antimony by 80,772.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,185,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after acquiring an additional 13,169,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in United States Antimony during the 4th quarter worth approximately $487,000. 9.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United States Antimony

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.