United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 71.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 151,343 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $13,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,340,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,447,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.89, for a total value of $1,433,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,743,135.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 605 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total transaction of $148,164.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,440.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.89, for a total value of $1,433,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,743,135.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,605 shares of company stock valued at $8,968,225 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UTHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price target (up from $307.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.80.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $214.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.67. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.52. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $204.44 and a 12 month high of $261.54.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

