Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Shares Down 2%

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.93 and last traded at $1.95. 79,600 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 67,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UBX. Wedbush upgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Get Unity Biotechnology alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBX

Unity Biotechnology Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unity Biotechnology

The company has a market cap of $32.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBX. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 389,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 111,097 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Unity Biotechnology by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 957,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 51,003 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Unity Biotechnology by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,681 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 246.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,437,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 3,155,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Biotechnology

(Get Free Report)

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is phase II clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.