UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Trading Up 0.5%

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.12 and last traded at $31.01. 36,700 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 23,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.85.
UPM-Kymmene Oyj Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.53.
About UPM-Kymmene Oyj
UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through UPM Fibres, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for transport and petrochemical industry.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than UPM-Kymmene Oyj
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Investing in agriculture 101: How to invest in agriculture
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Best restaurant stocks to buy now
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Will a leaner Carrier push the stock to all-time highs?
Receive News & Ratings for UPM-Kymmene Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UPM-Kymmene Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.