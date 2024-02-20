UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

UTStarcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:UTSI opened at $3.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.42. UTStarcom has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $4.70.

Institutional Trading of UTStarcom

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in UTStarcom stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,061 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.16% of UTStarcom worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

About UTStarcom

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, and internationally. Its products include converged packet transport, disaggregated router platform, packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.

