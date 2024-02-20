Vale (VALE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vale Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $13.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.02. The company has a market cap of $61.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.00. Vale has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $17.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VALE shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised Vale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Vale in a report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.98.

Institutional Trading of Vale

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vale in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Vale by 508.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Vale during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vale by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

