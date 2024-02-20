Van ECK Associates Corp Has $144,000 Position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 21.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Presima Securities ULC raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 117,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 192,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 82,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate bought 8,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.14 per share, with a total value of $105,120.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 92,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,166.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

DEA stock opened at $11.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 0.68. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $16.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.45.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

