Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Stake Reduced by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its stake in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 40.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 21,915 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Vericel were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VCEL. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 3.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vericel by 4.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,478,000 after buying an additional 17,749 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 1.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Vericel by 2.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,091,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,593,000 after acquiring an additional 30,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 28.4% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 52,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 11,633 shares during the period.

Get Vericel alerts:

Vericel Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $49.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.04. Vericel Co. has a 12-month low of $27.92 and a 12-month high of $49.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -213.91 and a beta of 1.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Vericel from $44.50 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet raised Vericel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VCEL

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vericel news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total value of $83,798.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,790.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 16,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $645,289.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,558,021.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total transaction of $83,798.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,790.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,426 shares of company stock worth $1,174,397. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About Vericel

(Free Report)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.