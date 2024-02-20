VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $238.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on VRSN

VeriSign Stock Performance

Insider Activity at VeriSign

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $194.24 on Tuesday. VeriSign has a one year low of $188.44 and a one year high of $229.72. The firm has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.98.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.54, for a total value of $133,965.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,144,548.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.54, for a total transaction of $133,965.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,268 shares in the company, valued at $8,144,548.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.64, for a total transaction of $1,068,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,935,493.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,690 shares of company stock worth $6,415,299 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VeriSign

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRSN. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 7,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,203 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,280,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in VeriSign by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.