Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. Acquires 491 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 643,799 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.3% of Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $84,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DE Burlo Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 520.0% during the 2nd quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 96,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,551,000 after acquiring an additional 80,934 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 129,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 38,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,725,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,114,215,000 after buying an additional 579,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,577,375.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $55,994.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at $3,577,375.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.73, for a total value of $119,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,665.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,774 shares of company stock valued at $19,547,001 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.65.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $140.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.57 and a twelve month high of $153.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.06 and a 200 day moving average of $136.32.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

