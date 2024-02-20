Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:VITFF) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.60 and last traded at $4.55. 93,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 70,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.

Victoria Gold Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day moving average is $4.73.

Victoria Gold Company Profile

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, explores, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

