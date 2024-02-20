Victory Square Technologies (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Trading Down 0.9%

Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.09 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 73,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 301% from the average daily volume of 18,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Victory Square Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $9.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.62.

Victory Square Technologies (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter. Victory Square Technologies had a negative net margin of 171.44% and a negative return on equity of 155.25%.

About Victory Square Technologies

Victory Square Technologies Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, acquisition and invests in startups, Early stage and provides the senior leadership and resources needed to growth. Through its portfolio companies it focuses on technologies in blockchain, digital health, web3, creator economy, metaverse, machine learning, climate tech, youth, mental health, healthcare, special needs, technology, First Nation, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality/augmented reality, health, mobile gaming, film, esports, cannabis, and education.

