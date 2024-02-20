Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Position Lowered by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,064,318 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 159,625 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $17,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,571,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,380,000 after purchasing an additional 8,106,054 shares in the last quarter. First Beijing Investment Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vipshop in the second quarter valued at $65,613,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 362.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,236,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321,593 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth $40,843,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 2nd quarter worth $27,380,000. 49.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vipshop Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:VIPS opened at $16.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.87. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $19.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VIPS shares. StockNews.com raised Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Vipshop from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vipshop has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.29.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

