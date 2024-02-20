W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 249,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,019,245 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $13,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth approximately $305,000. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $57.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.36 and a fifty-two week high of $84.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.77. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.89.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $410.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.04 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 7.78%. W. P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.24%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WPC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JMP Securities cut W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.30.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

