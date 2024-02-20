Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) Stock Price Up 22%

Warehouses De Pauw SA (OTCMKTS:WDPSF – Get Free Report) was up 22% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.13 and last traded at $30.13. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.70.
Warehouses De Pauw Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.48 and its 200-day moving average is $27.62.
About Warehouses De Pauw
WDP develops and invests in logistics property (warehouses and offices). WDP has over 7 million m² of properties in its portfolio. This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over about 300 sites at prime logistics hubs for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.
