Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) Stock Price Up 22%

Warehouses De Pauw SA (OTCMKTS:WDPSF – Get Free Report) was up 22% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.13 and last traded at $30.13. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.70.

Warehouses De Pauw Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.48 and its 200-day moving average is $27.62.

About Warehouses De Pauw

(Get Free Report)

WDP develops and invests in logistics property (warehouses and offices). WDP has over 7 million m² of properties in its portfolio. This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over about 300 sites at prime logistics hubs for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Warehouses De Pauw Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warehouses De Pauw and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.