Wayfair (W) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter.

Wayfair Stock Performance

W stock opened at $52.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.40 and a 200-day moving average of $57.61. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $90.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 3.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on W. Morgan Stanley raised Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Wayfair from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.07.

Insider Transactions at Wayfair

In other news, insider Steven Conine sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $434,173.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 259,073 shares in the company, valued at $13,552,108.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 982 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $61,738.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 118,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,463,612.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $434,173.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 259,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,552,108.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,310 shares of company stock worth $3,852,316 over the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wayfair

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth about $825,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 100,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after buying an additional 11,157 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,103,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,014,000 after buying an additional 273,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 26,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

