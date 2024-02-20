WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Has $9.04 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,779 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 3.1% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,459,414 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,022,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,401 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621,002 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,392,000 after acquiring an additional 19,574,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,197,744 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,740,887,000 after acquiring an additional 77,089 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $726.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 95.80, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $577.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $497.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $204.21 and a 1-year high of $746.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on NVIDIA from $580.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $682.90.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

