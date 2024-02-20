Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WDC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

WDC opened at $54.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.67. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $31.97 and a 1 year high of $60.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.56.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 19.90% and a negative return on equity of 19.45%. Western Digital’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Western Digital by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,663,972 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $651,948,000 after buying an additional 9,961,971 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 242.7% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 10,606,474 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $399,546,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511,896 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,900,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,958,000. Finally, FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,982,000. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

