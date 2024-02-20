WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WRK. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of WestRock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.43.

WestRock Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $43.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. WestRock has a 52-week low of $26.84 and a 52-week high of $43.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.92.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.79 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.87%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that WestRock will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Vicki L. Lostetter sold 3,500 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $149,695.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,939,844.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 626 Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 18,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in WestRock by 2.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WestRock by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in WestRock by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in WestRock by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

