WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the first quarter valued at $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the third quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 1,815.2% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at WestRock

In other WestRock news, insider Vicki L. Lostetter sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $149,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,939,844.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WRK shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Argus raised WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on WestRock in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WestRock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.43.

WestRock Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:WRK opened at $43.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. WestRock has a 1-year low of $26.84 and a 1-year high of $43.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.92.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.15). WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that WestRock will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.01%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

