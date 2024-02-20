WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Trading Down 0.8%

WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF – Get Free Report) was down 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.81. Approximately 36,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 75,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.03.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Content and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; provides content production and distribution services; and operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.

