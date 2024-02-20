Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WHLM opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. Wilhelmina International has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.97. The stock has a market cap of $22.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wilhelmina International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,234 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.20% of Wilhelmina International as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

