Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Performance

WVVI stock opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.21 and its 200-day moving average is $5.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $25.81 million, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 0.70. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $6.59.

Institutional Trading of Willamette Valley Vineyards

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WVVI. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.

