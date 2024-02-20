William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases 427,534 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 974,824 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 427,534 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 1.4% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $424,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 4.1% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 554 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.9% during the third quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $580.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NVIDIA from $603.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $682.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total value of $9,637,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,936,041. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,693,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950 over the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.1 %

NVDA opened at $726.13 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $204.21 and a 1-year high of $746.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $577.12 and a 200-day moving average of $497.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

