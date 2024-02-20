World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

World Fuel Services Stock Performance

Shares of INT opened at $24.26 on Tuesday. World Fuel Services has a fifty-two week low of $19.29 and a fifty-two week high of $30.65.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On World Fuel Services

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in World Fuel Services during the 3rd quarter worth $277,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in World Fuel Services during the 3rd quarter worth $288,000. Versor Investments LP raised its position in World Fuel Services by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 23,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Kinect Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment offers fuel supply and comprehensive service solutions globally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.