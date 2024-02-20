WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Stock Price Up 0.4%

WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $154.90 and last traded at $154.90. Approximately 400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.22.

WSP Global Stock Up 0.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.54.

About WSP Global

(Get Free Report)

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.