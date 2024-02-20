X3 (NASDAQ:PBTS) Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of X3 Holdings Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS – Get Free Report) dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.76 and last traded at $0.77. Approximately 232,430 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 179,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

X3 Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.26.

Get X3 alerts:

Institutional Trading of X3

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of X3 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in X3 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in X3 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in X3 during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in X3 by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 258,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 23,191 shares during the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

X3 Company Profile

Powerbridge Technologies Co, Ltd. provides software application and technology solutions and services primarily in China. It offers Powerbridge Digital Solutions that include Trade Enterprise and Trade Compliance, as well as Import & Export Loan and Insurance Processing for customers to streamline their trade operations, trade logistics, and regulatory compliance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for X3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.