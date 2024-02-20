Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) Trading 5.6% Higher

Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.71 and last traded at $1.71. Approximately 16,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 31,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Xiaomi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Get Xiaomi alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Xiaomi

Xiaomi Price Performance

Xiaomi Company Profile

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.73.

(Get Free Report)

Xiaomi Corporation, an investment holding company, provides hardware and software services in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Smartphones, IoT and Lifestyle Products, Internet Services, and Others segments. The Smartphones segment sells smartphones. The IoT and Lifestyle Products segment offers smart TVs, laptops, AI speakers, and smart routers; various IoT and other smart hardware products; and lifestyle products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xiaomi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xiaomi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.