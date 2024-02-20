Zai Lab (ZLAB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.86) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zai Lab Stock Performance

ZLAB stock opened at $20.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.19. Zai Lab has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $41.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ying Du sold 8,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $218,885.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,605,714. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ying Du sold 8,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $218,885.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,605,714. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rafael Amado sold 19,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $509,246.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,637 shares in the company, valued at $595,353.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zai Lab

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 138.4% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 45,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 26,250 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zai Lab by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,587,000 after buying an additional 231,759 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Zai Lab by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Zai Lab in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in Zai Lab by 1.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZLAB shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.50 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $82.47 to $73.34 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Friday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Zai Lab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.56.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. Its commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

