Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) EVP Purchases $24,130.00 in Stock

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) EVP Raja Sundararajan bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.26 per share, for a total transaction of $24,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,432.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alliant Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

LNT stock opened at $48.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $45.15 and a twelve month high of $56.26.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $961.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

LNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alliant Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the third quarter worth about $2,977,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 394,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,690,000 after acquiring an additional 188,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Articles

