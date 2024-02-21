Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s 3rd Largest Position

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 410,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 4.3% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $53,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.65.

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total value of $31,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,846. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.73, for a total value of $119,784.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,665.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total transaction of $31,372.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 137,774 shares of company stock valued at $19,547,001. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $141.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.57 and a 52 week high of $153.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

