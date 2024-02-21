Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,215 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 3.4% of Investment House LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $43,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in Alphabet by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna increased their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.65.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $141.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.57 and a fifty-two week high of $153.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.73, for a total transaction of $119,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,665.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.73, for a total value of $119,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,665.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,774 shares of company stock worth $19,547,001. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

